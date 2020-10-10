Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 233.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,689,000 after buying an additional 1,010,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $237.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.67. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

