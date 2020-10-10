Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.27 Million Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.95% of Preformed Line Products worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 71.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

PLPC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLPC. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

