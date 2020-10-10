Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,122 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.20% of CBIZ worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $63,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,290.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,900 shares of company stock worth $1,333,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

