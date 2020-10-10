Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 455,483 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

