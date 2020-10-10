Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 74,721 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Transcat worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Transcat stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

