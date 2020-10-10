Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in AON by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

NYSE:AON opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

