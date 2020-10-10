Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91,596 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.44% of Universal Logistics worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $599.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.