Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75,559 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.32% of Rocky Brands worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 283,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Rocky Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Several research firms have commented on RCKY. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

