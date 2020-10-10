Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 82,259 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,259 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.33% of RGC Resources worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

RGCO opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. RGC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

