Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 130,948 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130,948 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Hawaiian worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

