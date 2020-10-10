Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,107 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

