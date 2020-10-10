Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

