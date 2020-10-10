Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,281.99 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,272.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,048.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,173.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.