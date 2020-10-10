Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.