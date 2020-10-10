Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 63,963 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,963 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Employers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Employers by 16.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Employers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $31.42 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

