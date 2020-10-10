CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.90 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

