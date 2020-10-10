Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UBS Group by 475.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.