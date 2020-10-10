Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Clorox stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.