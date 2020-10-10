Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Autodesk stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.94. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.