Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,805 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. State Street Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Honda Motor by 49.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $24.38 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

