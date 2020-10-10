Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 287 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

