NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NYSE:SLQT
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|297
|920
|1019
|72
|2.38
Institutional and Insider Ownership
29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NYSE:SLQT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|7.58%
|21.57%
|7.14%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NYSE:SLQT
|$531.52 million
|$81.15 million
|-122.63
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|$11.04 billion
|$841.34 million
|44.05
NYSE:SLQT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About NYSE:SLQT
There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.
