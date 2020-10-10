NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 297 920 1019 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 58.51%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.33%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -122.63
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 44.05

NYSE:SLQT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

