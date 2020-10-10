Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.04.

BAM opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

