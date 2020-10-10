Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

