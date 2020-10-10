Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,064,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,021,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,710 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,345. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.