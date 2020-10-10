Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $298.28 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $298.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.