Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

