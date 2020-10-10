Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $386.00 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total value of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

