Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after buying an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,339,000 after buying an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after buying an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,044,000 after buying an additional 183,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

