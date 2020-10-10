Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of PNC opened at $115.48 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

