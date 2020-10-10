Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

