Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 469,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,180,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.