Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

CTAS stock opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.01. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

