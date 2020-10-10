Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $366,630.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,434. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

