Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in National Grid by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Grid by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.38. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.