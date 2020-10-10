Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,930 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,747,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,297,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.