Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of LTC Properties worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

