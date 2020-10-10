Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of LTC Properties worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Boston Scientific Co. Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,022 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Waste Connections Inc
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc
