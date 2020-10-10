Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NYSE AXP opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.