Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ABB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

