Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.