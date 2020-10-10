Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock opened at $433.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $435.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.86 and a 200 day moving average of $383.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.73.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.