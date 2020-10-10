Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.36% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 35.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 57.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 12.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 23.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

