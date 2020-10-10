Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

