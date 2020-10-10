Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $327.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $328.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.03.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

