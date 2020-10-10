Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,611 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Celanese by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.55.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

