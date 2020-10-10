Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.87 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

