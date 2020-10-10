Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,817.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,792.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

