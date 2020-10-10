Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,729,000 after acquiring an additional 875,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 864,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

