Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 516 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,420,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,467,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

