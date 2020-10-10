Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $46,099,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $300.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

